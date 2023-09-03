Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Citigroup

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
