Sanford C. Bernstein Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $471.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $424.00 to $471.00 in a report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.39.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $11.58 on Friday, hitting $392.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,896,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.