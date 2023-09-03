Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Sells 525 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 154,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 125,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.