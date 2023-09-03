The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Boosted by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 4.9% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.40. 1,201,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,140. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

