Milestone Advisory Partners Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Milestone Advisory Partners cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 15.7% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

