Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.27. 2,412,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.