Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,143,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315,319 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $716,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.41. 1,349,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

