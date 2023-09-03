Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 2,571 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $35,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $557.22. 1,015,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $538.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

