Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 18,521 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. RTX accounts for approximately 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Trading Up 0.3 %

RTX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

