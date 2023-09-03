Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.27. 2,412,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,738,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

