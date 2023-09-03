L2 Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,663,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,146. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $306.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

