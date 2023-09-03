Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,926,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LLY traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $557.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,052. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $559.21. The firm has a market cap of $528.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $488.90 and its 200 day moving average is $420.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total value of $3,432,432.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,240,351 shares in the company, valued at $55,665,471,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,240,351 shares in the company, valued at $55,665,471,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 828,161 shares of company stock worth $20,988,181,235. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

