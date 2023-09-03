Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,866,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,589,041. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

