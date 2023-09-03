345,077 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 345,077 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,933,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.1% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,747,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,735. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average is $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.