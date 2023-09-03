954,262 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 954,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $95,550,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 5.7% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. owned 0.05% of Walt Disney as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.2% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 52,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 195,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,701,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,163. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

