Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Reaches $8.90 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.90 billion and $104.37 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.28 or 0.06300186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00038124 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002471 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,137,410,586 coins and its circulating supply is 35,077,957,715 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

