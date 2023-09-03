Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 9,068 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,563. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.