TRON (TRX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.51 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, TRON has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and approximately $108.59 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0769 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001510 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002361 BTC.

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,304,851,190 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

