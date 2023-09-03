Stellar (XLM) 1-Day Volume Tops $101.94 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $3.23 billion and $101.94 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000909 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009336 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Stellar
Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,223 coins and its circulating supply is 27,464,249,560 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
