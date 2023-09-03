Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 2,493 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 157.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.24. The company had a trading volume of 769,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

