The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,649. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $92.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87. The company has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.