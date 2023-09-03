IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 225.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $511.29. 245,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,062. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $564.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

