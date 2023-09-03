AXS Investments LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 453.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,114.89 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,951.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2,719.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

