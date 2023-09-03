Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,108,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.26. 919,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.62. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

