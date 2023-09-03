Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1,366.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.46. The stock had a trading volume of 834,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,948. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.01.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,122 shares of company stock worth $1,425,443. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.