Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 40.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $9.86 on Friday, reaching $3,114.89. The stock had a trading volume of 197,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,107. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,951.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,719.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Melius started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

Get Our Latest Report on BKNG

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $12,420,199. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.