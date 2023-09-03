AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,082,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736,893 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of AbbVie worth $1,288,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.20. 3,357,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,526. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $261.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

