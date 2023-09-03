Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,950,523 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,604,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950,523 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,018,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.75. 4,981,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,015. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

