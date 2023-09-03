Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $26.80 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

View Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $66.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,296,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.