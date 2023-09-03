Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $22.29 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,430 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $22,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

