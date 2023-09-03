Monero (XMR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $47.27 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $140.50 or 0.00543300 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $47.27 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,860.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00246814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.00743512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00059106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00117487 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,326,921 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

