Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 896.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,461 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 5.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $153.99. 3,693,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,163. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $154.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.55.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,599,790 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

