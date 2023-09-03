Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) is Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises 6.5% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after acquiring an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,029,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

