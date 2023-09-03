Holowesko Partners Ltd. Invests $17.02 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 183,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,023,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 8.9% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,201,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,507,000 after acquiring an additional 804,768 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $93.19. 7,094,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,571,161. The firm has a market cap of $483.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

