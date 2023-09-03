Gala (GALA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $87.99 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Gala has a market capitalization of $420.81 million and $87.99 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 25,854,795,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,878,257,325 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

