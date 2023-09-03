Voss Capital LLC Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 0.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $742,922,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $281,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52,127.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,317 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,905. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.