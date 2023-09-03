Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 301,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,363,000. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.1% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $182.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,270. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.38.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

