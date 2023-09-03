Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 176.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,842,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.23 and its 200 day moving average is $250.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,872. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

