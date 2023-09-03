Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes $10.18 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after buying an additional 1,580,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after buying an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $108,968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,992,000 after buying an additional 824,640 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,713. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

