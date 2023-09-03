Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $7.74 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 862,236 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,590,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.59. 39,801,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,167,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.32. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

