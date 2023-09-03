Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes $56.96 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,964,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.4% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $557.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,869. The business’s 50-day moving average is $538.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.37. The company has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

