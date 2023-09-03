Clearfield Capital Management LP Sells 40,200 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Clearfield Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 12.7% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,553. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

View Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.