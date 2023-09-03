Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.35. 1,572,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

