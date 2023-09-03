Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.43. 33,234,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,484. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

