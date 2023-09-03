Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $763,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 12.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,942,947 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $412.34. The company had a trading volume of 543,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,879. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.