Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 876.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,135. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.31.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

