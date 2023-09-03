Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 1,480 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $490.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $441.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

