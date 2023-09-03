NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Increased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 756.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,867 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.2% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.09. The stock had a trading volume of 46,383,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,753,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.75 and a 200 day moving average of $349.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.