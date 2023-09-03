Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $4.24 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,696 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.1% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.