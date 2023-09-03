Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,376 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.67. 6,321,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,119,723. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

